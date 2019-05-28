Dayton Daily News Obituaries
HARMISON (Gross), Ruby Jean Of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer, at the age of 83. She was born July 22, 1935, to the late Henry and Lula (Vanscoy) Gross. She was a faithful member of the Tremont City United Methodist Church and then the Grace United Methodist Church in Springfield. She worked at Community Hospital, Monte Zinn Chevrolet, and Trenor Motors before raising her family. She is survived by her sons, Robert and his wife Chris Ann, and their daughter, Jenna; Bruce; and Bryan and his wife Laura, and their children, Ashley, Bryan, and Codee; and her nieces Debbie, Bunny, and Alice. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert, an infant son, Philip, her sister, Jennie Grimm, and her sister, Nancy Klontz. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 30 from 9-10 am in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 10 am in the funeral home with Pastor Vicki Downing officiating. Private inurnment will take place in the Vernon Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Grace UMC, 1401 W. Main Street, Springfield, Ohio.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 28, 2019
