HEATER, Ruby Jean Age 85, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday November 7, 2019. Ruby was born on June 24, 1934 in Mt Sterling, KY to the late Harvey and Bertha (Burgess) Pelfrey. Ruby is survived by her son, James (Lorie) Heater; two daughters, Jackie Collins, Judy Preston; 11 grandchildren, Kristi, John Marcus Jr., Emily, Jamie, Amy, Jenna (Tim), Britney, Travis, Kyle, Ashley, Chelsea; numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and niece, Shari Moler. Ruby was preceded in death by her son, John Marcus Heater; two daughters, Janice Sue Wells, Jeanne Wells; daughter-in-law, Connie Heater; three brothers, Floyd, Bill and Melvin Pelfrey; three sisters, Mary Haag-Vancleave, Clara Haag, Corda Wilkins; special niece, Bernice Whitby and numerous other siblings. A visitation for Ruby will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM also at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.breitenbach-anderson.com for the Heater family.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 9, 2019