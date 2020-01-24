|
|
HERALD, Ruby K. Age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Lebanon Health Care Center. She was born November 12, 1926 in Combs, KY to Estill and Eunice (Fletcher) King. She was a Supervisor of Journalism for University of KY. She was a die hard of UK basketball fan. Ruby was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church in Lexington, KY. Ruby is survived by her sister, Louise (James) Conway of Lebanon; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Norma King. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Herald of 69 years; brother, Estill King Jr.; sister, Maxine Davis Morris. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Sandy Vogele officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Interment will be Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 am graveside at Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, KY. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 24, 2020