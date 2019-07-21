HURST, Ruby Lois Age 94, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, July 19st, 2019 at her home from natural causes. Ruby was born June 2nd,1925 in Rogersville, TN, moved to a farm in Morristown, TN where she and her family lived until she graduated from Whitesburg High School. She moved to Detroit, MI during WWII to work defense work in Detroit, MI and later in Oak Ridge, TN. She also worked for Delco Products. She married Othniel Hurst and moved to the Dayton Area in 1947. She has been a member of First Baptist Church in Miamisburg for over 60 years. She loved to travel and has visited all 50 states. She loved her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Othniel Hurst; mother, Kittie Smith; father, James Smith; sisters, Minnie Robertson (Hearl), Kate Johnson (Roy), and Laura Bradley (Bill); brothers, her twin Beecher Smith (Mabel), Albert Smith (Ruth), Gale Smith (Bessie), Elmer Smith, and infant Oscar Smith. She is survived by a sister, Evelyn Hammond (Harrell); daughter, Ronna Finster (Jim); two sons, Gary Hurst (Cheryl) and Greg Hurst (Vicki); eight grandchildren, Jamie Foust (Brian), April Whitehead (Josh), Melanie Griest (Dan), Scott Finster, Jacob Hurst (Leanna), Lindsey Hurst, Gabriel Hurst, Gracie Hurst; seven great-grandchildren; T J Foust, Preston Finster, Skyla Finster, Grant Whitehead, Nate Whitehead, Avery Griest, Andi Griest; many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Gebhart Schmidt Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg. Funeral service at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Gebhart Schmidt Parramore Funeral Home. Pastor Chad Current officiating. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019