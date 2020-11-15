1/
Ruby Ishmael
ISHMAEL, Ruby R.

Age 93 of Kettering passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Ruby was the last of 12 siblings. She was married to the late Woodrow Ishmael and is survived by her son Michael Sr. (Brenda); five grandchildren, Mike Jr., Sherry (Steve) Morse, Sheila (Ronald) Merritt, Eric (Jamie) Bostick, Kelly (David) Miller; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Ruby retired from GM, wintered in Florida for several years and attended Central Christian Church since 1959. Funeral Service 2:30 pm Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Reverend Doctor Irvin Green officiating. Entombment in Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Friends may call from 1:30 pm until 2:30 pm at the funeral home on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton or Central Christian Church. On line condolences may be made to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
01:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
NOV
16
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
