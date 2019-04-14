Home

Ruby JACKSON
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Ruby JACKSON Obituary
JACKSON, Ruby B. 91, of Grace Brethren Village, in Englewood, formerly of Northridge, passed away Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019. She was born in Penrod, Kentucky on July 17, 1927 to Grover & Kitty Heltsley. Ruby was a member of the Northridge Church of Christ. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband, Alex Jackson, and several sisters & brothers. Survived by her beloved twin daughters, Vevia Enix (Bruce), of Tipp City, and Vivian Pope (Keith), of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Jason Enix, Holly Coles (Joe), Jessica Franz (John) & Ryan Pope; great grandchildren, Cayden & Reegan Enix, Charlie & Claire Coles, Amelia, Molly & Quinn Franz; brother, Cecil Heltsley (Martha); numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, and many friends. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 7 p.m., at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Mr. Walter Tolley, officiating. Private burial at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
