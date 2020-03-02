|
KELLY, Ruby Marie Hall Age 92 of Middletown, passed away Saturday morning at Otterbein Lebanon. She was born June 23, 1927 in Frenchburg, Kentucky the daughter of Alfred Gibbs and Annie (Slusher) Gibbs. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (husband, Gerald) Helton; step son, Derrel Kelly; three grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; a sister, Janice Conway; her brother, Lester (wife, Frances) Gibbs; and a special young lady, Victoria (husband, Jamie) Patton. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Hall and James Kelly; daughter, Bonnie Guinn; an infant granddaughter; stepson Dale Kelly; three sister and a brother. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2020