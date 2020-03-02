Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Ruby KELLY


1927 - 2020
Ruby KELLY Obituary
KELLY, Ruby Marie Hall Age 92 of Middletown, passed away Saturday morning at Otterbein Lebanon. She was born June 23, 1927 in Frenchburg, Kentucky the daughter of Alfred Gibbs and Annie (Slusher) Gibbs. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn (husband, Gerald) Helton; step son, Derrel Kelly; three grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; a sister, Janice Conway; her brother, Lester (wife, Frances) Gibbs; and a special young lady, Victoria (husband, Jamie) Patton. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil Hall and James Kelly; daughter, Bonnie Guinn; an infant granddaughter; stepson Dale Kelly; three sister and a brother. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2020
