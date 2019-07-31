|
|
LITTON, Ruby N. 85, gained her wings and departed this life on Saturday July 27, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was in the loving presence of her niece Letitia, and sister in Christ, Charlotte Jones. Ruby was born on Dec. 25, 1933 to Otto and Ocie Litton, in Dryden, Virginia. She accepted Christ at an early age, and lived her young adult life in Boston, Mass. Upon her move to Dayton, she quickly united with Mt. Olive Baptist Church and served as the President of the Usher Board and Sunday School teacher for many years. She became a member of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, and then ultimately, joined St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a proud member of the Seasoned Sisters Ministry. Professionally, Ruby was a certified engineer at Digitek. When she retired, she skillfully worked part time at the Elder-Beerman Dept. store, in the gift wrap department. She is preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, 3 brothers, and her only son, Ronald T. Litton. She leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Joyce Colvin, of Chicago; a devoted niece, Letitia Perry-Calhoun; loving nephew, Vincent Perry; her 2 favorite people- nieces Jade and Jewel Perry, all of Dayton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be 11 A.M., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 A.M. Entombment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 31, 2019