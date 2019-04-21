|
|
POWELL, Ruby 91, of Kettering, OH passed away on April 18, 2019 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. She was born on December 26, 1927 to Ross and Blanche (Hines) Clark in St. Clairsville, OH. Ruby is survived by her loving children, Melanie Tirey and Kathie Osborne; Grandchildren, Jessica (Richard) Monte, Amandda Tirey, and Allen Osborne; great grandchildren, Dana Osborne and Abigail Monte; sister-in-law, Marian Clark; and special friends, Denny Bellville and Beth Yingling. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayden; son, Donald; son-in-law, John Tirey; grandson, Joshua Osborne; great granddaughter, Elexis Osborne; brothers, William and Wilson Clark. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 6-8 pm at Newcomer South Chapel in Kettering. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:00 am at Newcomer South Chapel. Interment immediately after at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. To leave a message for the family, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019