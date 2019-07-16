POWERS, Ruby Age 86, of Fairborn, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Erose, KY on May 5, 1933 to the late Felix and Alliefair North (nee Smallwood). She was preceded in death by her sons, Lawrence Ridner and JB Powers, Jr.; sisters, Betty Jackson, Lucinda Patterson, Bonnie Sizemore, Lomar Smith, Louise Brown, and Mary Magdalene Maxwell; brothers, Richard North and Gene North; and granddaughter, Sarah Powers. Ruby is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, JB Powers; daughters, Deanna (John) Shoemaker and Vernadine (Dave) Suhr; grandsons, Ben Sharp (Liz Merritts), JB Powers III (Lindsay), James Powers (Nikki), and Jacob Suhr (Bethany Ehrhart); granddaughters, Traci Smith (Matt Horner), Brittany Powers, Melinda Hullett (Don); great-grandchildren, Kylie Williams, Andrew and Jalynn Horner, Nevaeh Merritts, Lily McCraw, Coleson Powers, Charlotte Suhr, McKenzie Mcfadden, Brayden Powers, Nick, Myra, Alana, and DJ Hullett; sister, Rosalee Brock; daughter-in-law, Becky (Wayne) Hull; and a host of other family members and friends. Ruby was raised in Molis, KY at the house on Route 119 by the Cumberland River, and married the love of her life JB on August 8, 1952 in Rose Hill, VA. They moved to Dayton, OH in 1956. Ruby became a Christian in November 1965, and after JB was called to preach in 1965, traveled with him and supported his ministry until her passing. Ruby faithfully attended the Valley St. Free United Baptist Church regularly. Ruby loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends. In loving memory of Ruby, contributions may be made to 31 W Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424 followed by a Funeral Ceremony officiated by Pastor Buck Smith at 1:30 pm. Ruby will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery, 2500 Neff Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 16, 2019