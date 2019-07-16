Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby POWERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby POWERS


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby POWERS Obituary
POWERS, Ruby Age 86, of Fairborn, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born in Erose, KY on May 5, 1933 to the late Felix and Alliefair North (nee Smallwood). She was preceded in death by her sons, Lawrence Ridner and JB Powers, Jr.; sisters, Betty Jackson, Lucinda Patterson, Bonnie Sizemore, Lomar Smith, Louise Brown, and Mary Magdalene Maxwell; brothers, Richard North and Gene North; and granddaughter, Sarah Powers. Ruby is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, JB Powers; daughters, Deanna (John) Shoemaker and Vernadine (Dave) Suhr; grandsons, Ben Sharp (Liz Merritts), JB Powers III (Lindsay), James Powers (Nikki), and Jacob Suhr (Bethany Ehrhart); granddaughters, Traci Smith (Matt Horner), Brittany Powers, Melinda Hullett (Don); great-grandchildren, Kylie Williams, Andrew and Jalynn Horner, Nevaeh Merritts, Lily McCraw, Coleson Powers, Charlotte Suhr, McKenzie Mcfadden, Brayden Powers, Nick, Myra, Alana, and DJ Hullett; sister, Rosalee Brock; daughter-in-law, Becky (Wayne) Hull; and a host of other family members and friends. Ruby was raised in Molis, KY at the house on Route 119 by the Cumberland River, and married the love of her life JB on August 8, 1952 in Rose Hill, VA. They moved to Dayton, OH in 1956. Ruby became a Christian in November 1965, and after JB was called to preach in 1965, traveled with him and supported his ministry until her passing. Ruby faithfully attended the Valley St. Free United Baptist Church regularly. Ruby loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends. In loving memory of Ruby, contributions may be made to 31 W Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424 followed by a Funeral Ceremony officiated by Pastor Buck Smith at 1:30 pm. Ruby will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery, 2500 Neff Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now