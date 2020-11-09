1/
Ruby ROOT
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROOT, Ruby

Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at her home with her daughters on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Ruby was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 10, 1935, to Carlo Marcum and Oda Walden Marcum. She married Clarence Root, December 18, 1950. Ruby was a long time member of Pentecostal Faith Church of New Miami. Ruby is survived by daughters, Rita (Lonnie) Spurlock and Deanna (Willie) Smith; grandchildren, Ben Root, Ashley (Chris) Bloom, Travis (LaBriska) Smith and Jared (Angel) Smith; great-grandchildren, Colby, Adley Bloom and Haisley Smith; brother, Herman (Anna) Marcum; brother-in-law, Jim Bullis. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Root of 66 years of marriage; daughter, Sherry Root; son, Kenneth Root; grandson, Shawn Root; sister, Sally (Bunte) Bullis. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 12:00 PM with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved