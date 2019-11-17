Home

Ruby SCHWIETERMAN


1922 - 2019
Ruby SCHWIETERMAN Obituary
SCHWIETERMAN, Ruby Cowan 96 of Columbus New Mexico died November 10 a peaceful death. She was born in Clinton County Kentucky December 18, 1922. Survivors include sons John (Debbie), Dana (Marylou), Gary (Julia) Schwieterman. She has seven grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Preceded in death by her husband Harold, son James, daughter-in-law Linda, grandson Jonathan, granddaughter Melissa, and five sisters and one brother. She was very passionate about her animals and life in New Mexico. Graveside services pending
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019
