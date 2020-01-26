|
|
STEWART, Ruby Jane 95 of Springfield passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born on September 7, 1924 to the late William Thomas and Stella Coler Coss. In addition to her parents, Ruby is preceded in death by her beloved husband James Roger Stewart, whom she married in 1943 and he passed in 2000. She is also preceded in death by her infant son, Kenneth Eugene Stewart; great-granddaughter, Aurora Jane; brothers: Frank, Raymond, Noel, Thomas, and Bud as well as sisters: Mary, Clara, Pauline, Laura, and Frances. Ruby leaves behind to cherish her memory, two daughters: Dian (John) Montgomery and Donna (Curt) Fields; grandchildren: Andrew Montgomery, Heather (Mark) Shepherd, Joseph (Sara) Fisher, Matthew (Alaina) Fisher and Britney Nicole Fields and 8 great-grandchildren. She was devoted to her faith and attended Pitchin Methodist Church and Plattsburg United Church of Christ. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Annie and the staff at Forest Glen and Kindred Hospice for their loving care, help and support. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 26, 2020