|
|
SWICK, Ruby Age 95 of Kettering, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Brookdale of Kettering. She was born June 16, 1924 in Naples, Kentucky, daughter of the late Hoadley and Catherine Castle. In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Farley Swick Jr. in 2010 and siblings, Ruth Campbell, Clarence Castle, Elmer Castle and Fred Castle. Ruby is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Nickey) Jackson, Connie (Urb) Hillenbrand and Donna (Scott) Harrold; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; sister, Frances Smith and numerous other extended family members and friends. Ruby was a 1942 graduate of Roosevelt High School and has been a long-time member of Miami Shores Baptist Church. She dedicated the majority of her life to her family as a wife, mother, homemaker and caregiver and enjoyed quilting and working jigsaw puzzles in her free time. Family will receive guests from 9:30-10:30 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. Funeral services will immediately follow at 10:30 am Friday and be officiated by Chaplain Christopher Young with eulogy given by her grandson, Ryan Hillenbrand. Procession to Heritage Hills Memory Garden, Springboro for burial will conclude services. Memorial contributions may be made to at 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or Day City Hospice at 8039 Washington Village Dr, Dayton, OH 45458, in Ruby's memory. Written condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Ruby's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020