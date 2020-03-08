|
VLCEK (Sloan), Ruby Jean Pensacola, FL, went home to heaven on February 25, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Jamie and Bessie Sloan and two brothers, Carl and Kenneth. She had been under hospice care at home. She leaves behind her husband Joe, and four sons, Barry Martin and Randy, Mark, and Tracy Bricker. Also surviving is one sister, Carolyn Hardin. Burial will be private. Joe Vlcek, 3441 Esplanade Dr., Pensacola, FL (32506), 850-384-0323, Family-Funeral & Cremation, 850-466-5440.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020