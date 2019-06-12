|
|
WHITE, Ruby Age 95, born September 25, 1923 in Dayton to the late David and Marguerite Long, departed this life June 5, 2019. She retired from DPS as a food service manager. She was a member of Westwood and St. John's Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by foster mother, Katherine Taylor; sisters, Louella Rice, Marie Johnson, Beatrice Taylor; brothers, David, Edward and Levi Long. Survived by husband, William; daughters, Gwen Morgan, Jean Starks; stepdaughter, Sandra Sampson; brother, Jack Thompson; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Barbara Ponder. Funeral service 12:30 pm Thursday, June 13, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-12:30 pm. Family will receive friends 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019