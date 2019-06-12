Home

Ruby WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Ruby Age 95, born September 25, 1923 in Dayton to the late David and Marguerite Long, departed this life June 5, 2019. She retired from DPS as a food service manager. She was a member of Westwood and St. John's Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by foster mother, Katherine Taylor; sisters, Louella Rice, Marie Johnson, Beatrice Taylor; brothers, David, Edward and Levi Long. Survived by husband, William; daughters, Gwen Morgan, Jean Starks; stepdaughter, Sandra Sampson; brother, Jack Thompson; 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Barbara Ponder. Funeral service 12:30 pm Thursday, June 13, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am-12:30 pm. Family will receive friends 11:30 am-12:30 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019
