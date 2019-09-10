|
WOOLUM, Ruby Mills Born on July 11, 1930 in Flat Lick, Kentucky to Oscar and Effie Mills, died on September 6, 2019 in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a constant encourager to her children and grandchildren. Ruby was known as a trustworthy woman who was loved by many and always found the good in everyone. Ruby enjoyed fishing with her husband and boys. Ruby was an accomplished seamstress and wonderful cook. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim, parents, a brother and sister. Ruby is survived by her two sons, Lonnie (Betty Jo) Woolum and Randy (Diane) Woolum. Ruby leaves behind five grandchildren, Kandice Woolum-Wolf of West Virginia, Amanda Woolum-Withrow of Hamilton, Ohio, James Woolum of Eaton, Ohio, Savannah Woolum of Middletown, Ohio, and Marshall Woolum of Eaton, Ohio and seven great grandchildren, Justice Wolf, Loreli Wolf, Kirsten Wolf, Nicholas Withrow, Ava Woolum, Layla Woolum, and Logan Woolum. Ruby also leaves behind her sister, Shirley (Bill) Graham of Indiana, Sister-in-law, Nora Woolum Williams and brother-in law, Noah Woolum (Barb) and many devoted nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. The funeral will take place at 10am Saturday with the burial service to follow at the Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 10, 2019