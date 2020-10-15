1/
SANDLIN, Rudell Rudell Sandlin, 90, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born March 3, 1930, in Cow Creek, Kentucky. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served from 1948-1950, stationed in Alaska and was a Kentucky Colonel. Rudell worked at Delco Products for forty-five years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Miamisburg. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and family man. He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Billie (Price) Sandlin; son, Steve (Debbie) Sandlin; daughters, Sheila (Terry) Lambert and Dana Sandlin; grandchildren, Lisa (Joe) Trego, Mandy (Clay) Miser, Jeannine Geise and Jeff Sandlin; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Cole) Wilson, Samantha Trego, Rylin Trego, Whitney Trego, Drew Miser, Ella Miser, Kale Miser, Charlotte Geise and Evelyn Geise; great-great-grandchildren, Ryker Rudell Wilson (his name sake and little buddy) and Raelyn Wilson; sister, Lillian Margrave; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Ance Sandlin, mother Ollie Sandlin Baker; sister, Louise Reynolds; brothers, Jake Sandlin and Bobby Baker and step-father, Kinnard Baker. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor James "Skip" Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Kingston of Miamisburg Nursing Home for their care and kindness. You may express online condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
