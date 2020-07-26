Rudolph KIRCHNER

KIRCHNER, Rudolph Leo Rudolph Leo Kirchner, of Ft. Pierce FL, from Dayton, OH, passed suddenly while working on his cherished 94 Dodge Stealth RT on Friday, 7/17/2020. Rudy, the eldest of 7 children was born to James and Mary Ellen Kirchner. He forged a 62 year trail of laughter, compassion, wisdom and generosity of spirit. Rudy is survived by his former wife of 20 years, and friend, Janis, mother of his greatest accomplishments, son's Ben, Dan and Jake who inherited his passion for life. He also leaves behind step mom Linda Kirchner, sister's Mame and Katie, brothers Jimmy, Karl, John and the memory of Walter; step-sisters Leasa Nanney, Stacey Waidmann and a host of nieces and nephews, and the most amazing group of friends along with childhood and forever friends, Larry Phillips and Gary Cox. Rudy with Jake, created Doctor Kirchner Natural Weed Killer from their devotion to preserving our treasured environments. His strong work ethic was equal to his search for fun and his need for speed, which drove him into the racing world he enjoyed his whole life. Rudy, with his killer smile showed us how to rise above failure, learn from mistakes, leave the planet better than we found it, be kind and would want everyone to make every day a celebration of life. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com