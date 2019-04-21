Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudolph Marino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudolph Marino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rudolph Marino Obituary
MARINO, Rudolph Francis "Rudy" Age 90 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Rudolph graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science receiving his B.S. in Pharmacy. He retired from Kettering Medical Center with over 20 years of service. He was also a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists. Rudolph is survived by his wife of 62 years: Mary (Johnson) Marino, sons: Steven (Jeannie) Marino of CA, Tony Marino of CA, Michael (Cindy) Bakos of WI, daughters: Mary Rose Bakos of Dayton, Karen (Dennis) Cheadle of Greenville, Stephanie (Terry) Smith of Dayton, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great- great grandson, sister: Rosalie (Rick) Bundy, nieces, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and Elda (Yacabucci) Marino. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now