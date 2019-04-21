MARINO, Rudolph Francis "Rudy" Age 90 of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Rudolph graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science receiving his B.S. in Pharmacy. He retired from Kettering Medical Center with over 20 years of service. He was also a member of the American Society of Health System Pharmacists. Rudolph is survived by his wife of 62 years: Mary (Johnson) Marino, sons: Steven (Jeannie) Marino of CA, Tony Marino of CA, Michael (Cindy) Bakos of WI, daughters: Mary Rose Bakos of Dayton, Karen (Dennis) Cheadle of Greenville, Stephanie (Terry) Smith of Dayton, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great- great grandson, sister: Rosalie (Rick) Bundy, nieces, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Samuel and Elda (Yacabucci) Marino. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary