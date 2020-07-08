1/
Rudolph SMITH
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, Rudolph V. "Rudy" Age 83, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Dunbar Health & Rehab Center following an illness. Rudy was born February 26, 1937, in Clay County, KY, son of the late Daugh & Mabel (Sizemore) Smith. He was a 1956 graduate of Patterson Co-Op. When he was younger Rudy enjoyed weightlifting and set records in his weight class. He worked for NCR for 20 years and then became a roofer working in the roofing industry for 40 years. One of Rudy's favorite hobbies was owning classic cars. He was preceded in death by his siblings Marilyn "Margo" Petrosky, Eleanor Duncan, Oscar Smith and Oakle Smith. Rudy is survived by 2 brothers, Nelson & wife Rosalie Smith and Maurice Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved