SMITH, Rudolph V. "Rudy" Age 83, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Dunbar Health & Rehab Center following an illness. Rudy was born February 26, 1937, in Clay County, KY, son of the late Daugh & Mabel (Sizemore) Smith. He was a 1956 graduate of Patterson Co-Op. When he was younger Rudy enjoyed weightlifting and set records in his weight class. He worked for NCR for 20 years and then became a roofer working in the roofing industry for 40 years. One of Rudy's favorite hobbies was owning classic cars. He was preceded in death by his siblings Marilyn "Margo" Petrosky, Eleanor Duncan, Oscar Smith and Oakle Smith. Rudy is survived by 2 brothers, Nelson & wife Rosalie Smith and Maurice Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



