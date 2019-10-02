|
|
BROOKS, Jr., Rufus Born JANUARY 21, 1939 in Man, WV to Rufus Sr, and Jennie Brooks. Passed away September 25, 2019 age 80. He was preceded in death by his first wife Christine Brooks. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Regina G. Brooks, three daughters Donna A. Vasquez (Raymond), Toni R. Brooks, and Barbara M. Teague (Sean), four brothers Billy Brooks (Dreama), Tommie Brooks (Nancy), Walter Brooks (Mary), and Hillary Brooks (Sesalee), one sister Thelma Jones, three step-children Lamarr Williams (Tami), Jr, Kimberly R. Lewis (Brandon), and LaToya Cunningham (Christie), grandfather of 7 and six step-grandchildren, great-grandfather of 2 and 3 great-step grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10am until time of service 12pm at Bethel AME Church, 1507 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. William Roberts, II, Pastor.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 2, 2019