RUFUS RUSSELL

RUSSELL, Rufus Glen Age 93, died peacefully in his sleep at Hospice after a brief but intense battle with cancer on July 19, 2020, shortly before midnight. He was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 56 years, in 2005; his brother, James; his sister, Billie; daughter, Janeen; father, Rufus; and mother, Brilla Russell. Glen is survived by his son, Douglas; nieces, Joyce and Carol; granddaughters, Teresa and Jennifer, and their children; grandniece and nephew, Doug and Tammy; their children; and his cat, Tom. Born in Norton, Virginia, he joined the US Navy toward the end of World War II and made it as far as Hawaii when the war ended. He then joined countless other Virginia boys moving north in search of jobs at General Motors, from which he retired in 1982. He met Mary, his future wife, at the boarding house they shared on East Third Street. They married and moved into a tiny cabin off West Third Street. Glen and Mary then spent two years building a new house in the farm country north of Dayton, moving in on Labor Day 1956. Little did they know that the farm country would soon turn into the sprawling suburb of Huber Heights. Glen took his family cross country many times, exploring the national parks and points of interest that he had read about as a young man. He had a fondness for stories of the Old West and wanted to see the sights himself. In his later years he enjoyed watching nature shows on cable and working with tools and machines in his workshop. A few brief paragraphs cannot sum up a man's life but know that Glen was a great husband, father, neighbor and friend to all. He will certainly be missed and never replaced. Funeral service 11 AM, Monday, July 27, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Rob Wackerman officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store