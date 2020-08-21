HOWARD, Russel Russell Howard of Hamiton, Ohio, died at the age of 77, peacefully in the arms of his Lord and Savior on August 8, 2020, at Mecry Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. Russell was born on January 26, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Elizabeth Mukes. Russell was a gentle servant who loved the Lord and knew his bible from cover to cover. He was employed by Champion Paper for over 47 years and retired after a successful career. On May 26, 1973, he married the women who would love, cherish, honor and care for him as his partner and love of his life for over 47 years, Mrs. Mary Ann (Holmes) Howard. They were blessed to raise five beautiful children named Juan, Kevin, Marquita, Ramon and John. Russell was known for his warm smile and soft chuckle and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and man of God who touched many lives. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Mary Ann, four sons, three brothers, one sister, five grandsons, four granddaughters, four great granddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, family, friends and church family. There is a celebration of life service on Saturday August 22, 2020, at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel located at 2299 University Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45015. Visitation is from 10:00 am to 11:00 am and the service immediately follows afterward. Masks must be worn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store