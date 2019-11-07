Home

POWERED BY

Services
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Clifton Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell BRYANT


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell BRYANT Obituary
BRYANT, Russell "Harley" Born on March 9, 1941 died unexpectedly on November 4, 2019. Proceeded in death by his mother Edna, father Earl Bryant, sister Barbara Engle, son Larry Rogers, and his most treasured 4-legged buddy, Jake. He spent his years hunting, fishing, and working on anything with wheels, Harley riding and spending time with family. He left behind his wife Jayne, daughters Elizabeth (Billy) Dillon, Debbie Buchanan & Sandy (Michael) Devore, sons Josh Bryant, Jason Benner (Sandy), Russell Benner, & Chuck Taylor, sister Shirley Shepard & numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, from 11 AM to 1 PM at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with graveside services to follow at Clifton Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -