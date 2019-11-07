|
BRYANT, Russell "Harley" Born on March 9, 1941 died unexpectedly on November 4, 2019. Proceeded in death by his mother Edna, father Earl Bryant, sister Barbara Engle, son Larry Rogers, and his most treasured 4-legged buddy, Jake. He spent his years hunting, fishing, and working on anything with wheels, Harley riding and spending time with family. He left behind his wife Jayne, daughters Elizabeth (Billy) Dillon, Debbie Buchanan & Sandy (Michael) Devore, sons Josh Bryant, Jason Benner (Sandy), Russell Benner, & Chuck Taylor, sister Shirley Shepard & numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, from 11 AM to 1 PM at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with graveside services to follow at Clifton Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 7, 2019