Russell COUNTRYMAN
1929 - 2020
COUNTRYMAN, Russell Age 91, passed away in Greenville on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, following an extended illness. Russell was born February 14, 1929, to Frank & Hazel Countryman. He faithfully served our country in the United States Army in the 213th Field Artillery, during the Korean War. Russ is a retiree from Delco Products with 40 years of service to them. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elinore Countryman; daughter, Dawn Countryman; grandson, Jeremy Locke; sisters, Betty Hoffman, Phyllis Haught; and brother, Robert Countryman. Russell is survived by his daughter, Brenda (Chuck) Rippee; grandchildren, Bethany (Fernando Suarez) Locke, Charlie Rippee, Joshua Countryman; granddaughter-in-law, Jessie Locke; great-grandson, Russell Suarez; sister, Nancy Blatz, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, 10am at GILBERT - FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. A walk-through visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9th, 5pm 7pm, also at the funeral home. Those coming into the funeral home, we strongly suggest wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations in Russ's memory can be made to the Honor Flight of Dayton. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
