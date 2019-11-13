|
DesCOMBES, Russell Eugene 97, of Springfield, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Ohio Masonic Home. He was born January 15, 1922 in Springfield, son of Russell D. and Anna K. DesCombes. A lifelong resident of Springfield, Mr. DesCombes graduated from Springfield High School. While serving in the Army during WWII, he attended William & Mary College. His professional career included working at Springfield Electric Motor, assisting in establishing Quick Manufacturing as VP of manufacturing, and owning and operating Catawba Manufacturing for several years before retiring. In retirement, he spent 25 years in Florida playing golf several times a week. He was a consummate host during all sorts of situations, always concerned that guests feel welcome and comfortable. He was very proud of his family, rejoicing in their accomplishments in education, sports, and building their own families. After moving back to Springfield in 2006, he faithfully attended to his wife during her declining health. He was a member of St. Andrews Lodge of the Masonic Temple. He attended Northminster Presbyterian Church. Survivors include two daughters, Karen (John) Aston and Diana (Bill) Harrison; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Charlie) Henze, Rob (Liz) Adams, Kevin Aston, Jessica (Brandon) Hale, and Melissa (Adam) Boals; 11 great-grandchildren, Emma Henze, Ruthie Henze, Olivia Henze, Samuel Henze, Selah Henze, Lilly Adams, Grace Adams, Rory Hale, Garrett Hale, Addison Boals, and Levi Boals. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers (Jack and Norman), and his wife of 65 years Rosie (Weddle) DesCombes. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Masonic services at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Dwight McCormick officiating. Entombment and military honors will follow at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 13, 2019