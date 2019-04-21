Home

DUTTWEILER, Russell Age 80, passed away April 12, 2019 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Bleicher), parents, Gladys and Lester, and daughter, Christina Ann. He is survived by his two sons, Mark and Jeff. He has 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Russell worked for 30 years for GE Aircraft Engine Group. He was promoted to Manager of Quality Control for the entire aircraft engine business. He purchased materials there and was elected as a Fellow of the American Society for Materials Engineers (ASME). Special thanks to Jane Hall and Marian Bleicher for all their care. There will be a "Celebration of Life" party at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the American Legion, Post 675 Obell Court. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
