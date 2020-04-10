|
FIELDS, Russell D. 70, of Springfield passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Springfield. He was born November 11, 1949 in New Carlisle to the late Ralph and Mildred Linn Fields. He was an Air Force Veteran. Russell is survived by his wife, Jane E Martindale Fields, a son Johnathan Fields of Columbus, two step-sons; Michael Lemmings of Springfield, Charles Lemmings of Springfield, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous friends. A private service will be conducted 1:00 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, where the service will be live streamed on Facebook. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2020