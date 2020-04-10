Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 Dayton Road
Enon, OH 45323
(937) 864-2288
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 Dayton Road
Enon, OH 45323
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Facebook
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell FIELDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell FIELDS


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell FIELDS Obituary
FIELDS, Russell D. 70, of Springfield passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in Springfield. He was born November 11, 1949 in New Carlisle to the late Ralph and Mildred Linn Fields. He was an Air Force Veteran. Russell is survived by his wife, Jane E Martindale Fields, a son Johnathan Fields of Columbus, two step-sons; Michael Lemmings of Springfield, Charles Lemmings of Springfield, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and numerous friends. A private service will be conducted 1:00 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, where the service will be live streamed on Facebook. Burial will follow the service in Enon Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -