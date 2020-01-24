|
|
ISAACS, Sr., Russell "Greg" Age 77, died at home peacefully in Mt Sterling, Ohio on January 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born February 9, 1942 in Hamilton, Ohio to Russell and Lavilda (Garrett) Isaacs who proceeded him in death. Greg was a farmer in Mt Sterling, Ohio for 48 years. He was member of Scottish Rite, a Shriner, a Knights Templer and a 1965-1966 Vietnam War Veteran. Greg Isaacs was a man of God; he loved the United States of America and was a genuine Cowboy. Greg is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane (Adams) Isaacs. They have two children, Russell "Greg" Jr. (Diana) and Lori (Jesus) Lopez-Ochoa; six grandchildren, Summer Cheanult, Elizabeth Isaacs, Victoria (Victor) Stephenson, Katharine Borden, Abigail Borden, Jack and Brandon Lopez-Ochoa; five great-grandchildren; brother Lyle Isaacs and sister Wynoaka (Ron) Speer. Greg was very close to his brothers-in law and sisters-in law and many nieces and nephews. Mt. Sterling Masonic Lodge #269 will conduct Masonic Services at 4:00 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London followed by funeral services. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until time of services Sunday. Private interment with military honors for the immediate family will be held at Hickory Flats cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 24, 2020