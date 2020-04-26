|
|
KAFFENBARGER Jr., Russell E. "Rusty" 72, of Christiansburg, OH died peacefully at home on April 24, 2020. He was born in Springfield, OH on September 3, 1947 to the late Russell "Russ" and Roma Lee (Helson) Kaffenbarger, Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Northwestern High School where he met his high school sweetheart Cheryl Ann (Warren). He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Ann and their three daughters: Julie (Dave) Kindell of Christiansburg, OH; Kathy (Chris) Blumenstock of Ludlow Falls, OH; and Meredith (Mike) Crabtree of St. Paris, OH. He is also survived by 4 grandsons, 6 granddaughters, 8 great granddaughters,3 brothers 5 sisters, a sister-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his loving dog Rascal. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Russell E. Kaffenbarger, Jr. memorial fund at Troy View Church of God, 1770 N. County Rd. 25 A, Troy, Ohio 45373. (www.troyview.org). Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2020