LEDO, Russell Joseph Age 69, of Urbana, passed away June 4, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born March 18, 1951, in East Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Manuel and Betty Ann Ledo. Mr. Ledo enjoyed playing golf, spoiling his dogs and traveling. He had lived in Rhode Island, Florida, Tennessee, Colorado, California and Ohio. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War and he had been employed in manufacturing for 45 years. Russell was also a dedicated Patriots fan. Survivors include his loving companion, Suzanne Alfrey; one son, David (Keri) Ledo; two grandchildren, Dominik and Dante Ledo; two brothers, David Ledo and Richard Ledo and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Higgins; his beloved dog, Kiwi, and his parents. At Russell's request, there will be no services. Burial will be in the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.