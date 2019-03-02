Services Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown , OH 45044 (513) 423-6516 Resources More Obituaries for Russell MALCOLM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Russell MALCOLM Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers MALCOLM, Jr., Dr. Russell Russell "Rusty" age 89, passed peacefully away at home on Tuesday, February 26 surrounded by loving family and friends. Rusty was born on December 21, 1929 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Russell L. Malcolm Sr. M.D. and Bernice Staebler Malcolm. Rusty loved Ann Arbor and Whitmore lake. He enjoyed telling everyone the story of waiting for his dad to get out of work at the hospital in Ann Arbor and the two of them racing the evening train to wave at the engineer who would sound the horn. Rusty, his parents and his two beloved younger twin brothers moved to Richmond, Indiana in November of 1937. Rusty attended Richmond High School and later Earlham College. To this day Rusty has maintained life long friendships with his childhood companions from Richmond. Rusty left Earlham College to serve 4 years as a First Class Petty Officer in the United States Navy during the Korean War on board the USS Wright Air Craft Carrier. In the Navy Rusty made life long friends with his shipmates and began his medical career following in the footsteps of his WW II decorated Army Surgeon father. He trained as a laboratory technician. Upon leaving the Navy Rusty pursued his passion of the outdoors, wildlife and conservation earning a Master's Degree in Fresh Water Limnology from Indiana University. Once he earned his Master's degree Rusty married the love of his life, Ann Wissler, whom he met during the Navy in Long Beach, California as a result of a Richmond family connection with Ann's family. Rusty and Ann moved to Bloomington, Indiana where he continued his education entering Indiana University Medical School. Rusty specialized in Pathology and he and Ann moved to Indianapolis where he completed his residency. In 1965 Rusty and Ann and their two of three children, Christy and Albert, moved to Middletown, Ohio where he became one of the Pathologists at Middletown Regional Hospital. In 1968 Rusty and family were blessed with the arrival of his cherished daughter, Melissa. Rusty (Dr. Malcolm) dearly loved working with his "Lab Family" and embraced his later position as Director of Pathology. His beloved and life-long friend, Jim Felder head of Microbiology, upon learning of Rusty's passing said, "He was dearly loved by all of us in the lab and hospital and he was the glue that held them together in the lab as a family unit." Rusty and his pathologist colleagues began a Certified Laboratory Technician Program at the hospital. Rusty's love for teaching was shared in his participation in Continuing Education for staff at the hospital, many years of volunteer teaching at the University of Cincinnati Medical School and Wright State Medical School. He was an active member of the USS Wright Alumni Association, the holding the position of President of the Cincinnati , and the . He continued to be involved with and an active supporter of Earlham College and their Pre-Medical Program. Rusty's many interests carried far beyond medicine. He was a member of the American Shetland Pony Club, the local Middletown and National Audubon Society, the Middletown Opera Board and an avid supporter of the Middletown Symphony and Midfest programs. He participated in the planting of trees in local parks. Rusty loved sharing his passion, enthusiasm and knowledge of nature, boating and wildlife with his grandchildren. He participated actively in the preservation of tortoises and red eared slider turtles. Rusty loved his family, his West Elkton Friends Quaker Meeting, dogs, cats, ponies, horses, traveling, cooking and being a life long learner and teacher. Dr. Malcolm is survived by his wife, Ann Malcolm; son, Albert S. (Leanne) Malcolm; daughters, Christine Pappas & Melissa Malcolm; brothers, Marshall Malcolm & Miller (Beverly) Malcolm and their son, Scott (Rosanna); grandchildren, Katy, Aaron, Abby, Lilly, Hannah, Walter, Jazz, Rainie & Autumn; one great grandchild, Florence; as well as many loving brothers & sisters-in law, nieces & nephews. Memorial service will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 3:00 pm at WILSON-SCHRAMM-SPAULDING FUNERAL HOME, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastors Leigh & Joe Tolton officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 - 3:00 pm. His family requests that in lieu of flowers or food, donations be made to his beloved Quaker Meeting: West Elkton Friends Meeting, P.O. Box 27, West Elkton, OH 45070. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries