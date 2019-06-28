NAPIER, Russell Age 83 of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Vitas Hospice in Drake Hospital. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky on June 29, 1935, the son of John and Myrtle (Townsend) Napier and was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean War. Mr. Napier worked as an Admissions Representative, Job Placement Advisor, and a Motivator of over 20,000 CDL students at Napier Truck Driver Training Inc. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, the VFW #1069, and in past years he was active in the Fairfield Lanes Bowling Leagues. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Gayle; four children, Aimee (James) Centrulla, Linda Scott, Debbie Napier, and Lisa (Scott) Coleman; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren; five brothers and sisters, Hattie Richmond, Johnny Napier, Darrell Napier, Bonnie Hunter, and Juanita Miller; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother and a sister. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Saturday in the narthex of Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Friends and family are invited to gather at the community center at Arlington Memorial Garden following the graveside service and military honors. Zettler Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on June 28, 2019