PENCE, Russell 87, of Beavercreek, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. He was born September 13, 1932 in Pence Branch, KY. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jeannie of 64 years. They met while Russell was serving in the US Air Force in Holland. He is also survived by his children, Fred (Debbie) Pence and Debbie (Larry) Klein; his grandchildren, Sjanneke (Ryan), Brenden (Logan) and Jessica (Jay) ; great-grandchildren Elliot, Hannah and Parker, his dog Ziggy, as well as loving siblings and extended family in the US and Holland. Russell was a dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Retired from RTA. Russell was a veteran of the US Air Force in Holland and England. He enjoyed playing cards, working in his garden and telling stories. Graveside services were held at Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Ohio at 1 PM Tuesday, April 28. 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Mission, 17 Bethany Circle, Campton, KY 41301, or .
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020