1/
RUSSELL PENCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUSSELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENCE, Russell E.

Russell E. Pence, age 88, was a resident of Green Cove Springs, FL, and formerly a longtime resident of Middletown, OH.

Russell was the beloved husband of Janet M. Pence; loving

father of Bradley A. (Celia) and Steven E. Pence (Julie); cherished grandfather of Kallie (Stewart), Austin, and Braedan; great-grandfather to Jaxon and Samuel; and dear brother of Nancy Hathaway. Russell was born February 28, 1942. He passed peacefully at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, FL. Russell served our country for several years in the United States Air Force.

A memorial service will be planned once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.

(904) 284-4000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved