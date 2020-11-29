PENCE, Russell E.
Russell E. Pence, age 88, was a resident of Green Cove Springs, FL, and formerly a longtime resident of Middletown, OH.
Russell was the beloved husband of Janet M. Pence; loving
father of Bradley A. (Celia) and Steven E. Pence (Julie); cherished grandfather of Kallie (Stewart), Austin, and Braedan; great-grandfather to Jaxon and Samuel; and dear brother of Nancy Hathaway. Russell was born February 28, 1942. He passed peacefully at Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, FL. Russell served our country for several years in the United States Air Force.
A memorial service will be planned once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any charity of choice
.
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043.
(904) 284-4000.