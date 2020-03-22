|
|
PENDLETON, Russell Harold 82, a lifetime resident of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born November 6, 1937 at home, the son of the late Russell Howard and Florence Myrtle Pendleton. Harold graduated from Northeastern High School, Class of 1955. He retired from the Ohio Air National Guard as a Senior MSGT in 1977. Harold worked at Ferncliff Cemetery for 43 years, retiring as Superintendent. He was a member of Junior Order of United American Mechanics, Anthony Lodge # 455 F&AM and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. Harold is preceded in death by his wife Ruth E. (Fitzgiven) Pendleton and sister Phyllis Erwin. He is survived by his children Cynthia (Chuck) La Rosse and David (Sharon) Pendleton; granddaughters Valerie (Nick) Quinones, Jennifer Walters, Rebekah Newell and Natalie (Eddie) Drow; and great-granddaughters Phoebe Newell, Melanie Newell, Addison Walters and Vivian Quinones. Private services will be held at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial home. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020