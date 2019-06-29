Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Pierson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Pierson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Pierson Obituary
PIERSON, Russell "Cracker" Age 88 of West Elkton, OH. died suddenly Thurs. June 27, 2019 in Hamilton. He was born May 8, 1931 to Joseph and Mildred (Wetzel) Pierson. He was an Army veteran and served in Germany. Russell had retired from Armco Steel after many years. He is survived by 2 daughters, Pam (Larry) Ristaneo, West Alexandria, OH. and Andrea (Don) Gray, New Lebanon, OH., 4 grandsons, Michael (Jeanelle) Ristaneo, Greg (Emma) Ristaneo, Christopher (Donna) Gray, Jason Gray and 2 great grandchildren, twins, Jack and Molly Ristaneo. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alfred Leroy Pierson. A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Sat. July 6, 2019 at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.