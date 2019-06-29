|
PIERSON, Russell "Cracker" Age 88 of West Elkton, OH. died suddenly Thurs. June 27, 2019 in Hamilton. He was born May 8, 1931 to Joseph and Mildred (Wetzel) Pierson. He was an Army veteran and served in Germany. Russell had retired from Armco Steel after many years. He is survived by 2 daughters, Pam (Larry) Ristaneo, West Alexandria, OH. and Andrea (Don) Gray, New Lebanon, OH., 4 grandsons, Michael (Jeanelle) Ristaneo, Greg (Emma) Ristaneo, Christopher (Donna) Gray, Jason Gray and 2 great grandchildren, twins, Jack and Molly Ristaneo. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alfred Leroy Pierson. A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Sat. July 6, 2019 at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton, OH. For condolences: www.lindloffzimmerman.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 29, 2019