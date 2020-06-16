REMICK, Russell Lewis Russell Lewis Remick was born in 1923, in Fall River, Massachusetts, the son of Elsie and David Remick. He attended Ohio State University, where he met his wife of 68 years, Betty (Krakoff) Remick. Russ, as he was best known, left school in 1943, to join the Army Air Corp in World War II. He was a corporal and proud to serve as a meteorologist in the Pacific Campaign. He came home to Betty, settled in Dayton, Ohio, and assumed ownership of Krakoff's women's wear store in Xenia, Ohio, where he was well-known and well-loved as a business leader. When he sold the business, he became Executive Director of the Xenia Chamber of Commerce and served on many Greene County boards and charitable committees. Russ was also active in the Dayton Jewish community, holding leadership positions with the Dayton Jewish Federation and Beth Abraham Synagogue. He is survived by his four children, Dr. Ronald (Judy) Remick, Carole (Martin) Levine, Kathy (Larry) Lenox, and Susan (Rabbi Joseph) Topek, 11 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins and close friends. He died peacefully on June 10th and family services were held on June 11th. Donations in celebration of his life may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton or the Greene County Community Foundation. Russ always said that he had a wonderful life and he did. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.



