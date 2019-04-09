|
|
STUMPH, Russell Gene Age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Gene was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Russell H. Stumph and Minnie (Bellamy) Stumph. Gene's career consisted of Champion Paper Company, General Motors, and Chemdyne Trust. Gene is survived by his two children, Becky (Mike) Huber, Steven (Deborah) Stumph; grandchildren, Cody (Sidney) Stumph , Rachael (Ryan) Ross, Dana Stumph, and Amber Stumph; his great grandchildren, Carter Stumph, and Sonja Jones; his two sisters, Dorothy Willer, Katherine (Bill) Pennekamp. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Stumph; his parents; and his siblings, Carroll Stumph, Jay Stumph. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Brian Watson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2019