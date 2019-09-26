|
TAYLOR, Russell E. "Russ" Died following a nearly 40-year retirement in The Villages, Florida on September 18, 2019. He was 96. Russ was born on May 24, 1923 in Lakeview, Ohio to his parents, Earl Hover and Florence Leona Taylor. From 1950-1980, Russ was a local home builder and businessman. He was a member of The Masonic Order, Lagonda Methodist Church, Clark County Homebuilders Association, and was an avid recreational aircraft pilot and photographer. He was preceded in death by two wives, Lois (Watkins) Taylor and Virginia (Milleson Fry) Taylor. He is survived by his children; Larry R. (Susan), Philemon H. (Cheryl), Joy L. (Michael) Taylor-Gilmore, Nina Fry Ripley and Mark Fry; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, and wife Doris Taylor.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 26, 2019