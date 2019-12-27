|
TINNEY, Russell Lee "Rusty" Russell (Rusty) Tinney, resident of Mason OH, passed away on Monday December 23 at the age of 45 after a brief battle with cancer. Rusty is survived by wife Karen (Harrahill), daughter Erin Tinney, mother Juanita Evans, sisters Tracy Harrison and Cari Manis and brother Brian Evans. Per Rusty's request, there will be no funeral services held. Instead, the family requests that anyone who is able to please plant a tree in memory of Rusty as he loved all things related to nature.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 27, 2019