Russell WENG Jr.
1933 - 2020
WENG, Jr., Russell L. "Red" Russell L. "Red" Weng, Jr., age 87, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. He was born May 15, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Thelma and Russell L. Weng, Sr. Russ retired after 22 years of dedicated service from the U.S. Army, where he proudly served in the Korean Conflict and Vietnam War. He later retired from his second career at Digital Controls Corporation. Russ enjoyed attending his grandson's sports events and loved the OSU Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joyce Anne Weng, and sister, Donna Risley. Russ is survived by his loving daughter, Kimberly (Greg) Scarborough; step-son, Ricky Peyton; grandchildren, Brandon (Laura) Scarborough and Chris (Margaret) Scarborough; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Kayleigh, Liam, Bentleigh and Madalyn; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a funeral service will take place at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service with military honors at Evergreen Cemetery where he will be laid to rest by his beloved wife, Joyce. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in his memory. Visit his guest book at newcomerdayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
JUL
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
