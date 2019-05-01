WIESSINGER, Russell L. Age 77, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 at his residence. Russell was born May 6, 1941 to Anne Elizabeth (Wobus) Wiessinger and Dr. Russell L. Wiessinger Sr.. Russ was an awarded realtor for 46 years in the Dayton area, an avid fisherman, hunter and good friend to all. He was a member of the Rod and Reel fishing Club in Centerville and Stillwater Bass Club, the VFW Golf League, and also a member of Alpha Lodge # 719 F&AM and Scottish Rite. He was a veteran of the U S Army and recently took the Honor Flight. He never met a stranger and loved life. He will be missed. Russell is survived by his wife of 43 years, JoAnne (Barnhart) Wiessinger; brothers R. Joseph Wiessinger and John (Diane) Wiessinger; 3 estranged children; 4 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; many many good friends and of course, Sheltie "Ruger". Russell was preceded in death by; father Dr. Russell L. Wiessinger and mother Anne Elizabeth Wiessinger. A visitation for Russell will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St Springboro, OH from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM with a Masonic Service at 10:30am. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Reverend Roger Schalnat officiating. Full military honors will be given after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Honor Flight % Meredith Rosenbeck 175 S. Tuttle Rd Springfield, OH 45505. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Wiessinger family. Published in Dayton Daily News from May 1 to May 5, 2019