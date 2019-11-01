Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Buckeye Baptist Church
4609 Bonita Dr.
Middletown, OH
1937 - 2019
Russell WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Russell Dale 82, of Trenton, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at LifeCare Hospitals of Dayton. He was born on October 5, 1937 in Hamilton to parents, Lester and Gertie (Frisby) Wilson. Russ worked as a Tubing Consultant for Armco/AK Steel, retiring in 2004 after 43 years with the company. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He attended Buckeye Baptist Church and was a former Captain of the Trenton Rescue Squad. Russ enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and gardening and he loved to eat. Mr. Wilson is survived by his loving wife, Gwendolyn (Hill) Wilson; son, Rusty (Becky) Wilson Jr.; daughter, Sheri (John) Gibson; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Andy, Mike, Mindy, Seth, Heather, Danielle & Jacob; thirteen great grandchildren, Landen, Luke, Carson, Carleigh, Tucker, Paisley, Corey, Chloe, Laney & Logan and including special great grandchildren, Parker, Anderson & Bennett; sisters, Fern Bailey & Alberta Ward; and brother, Bob Heinlein. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Eva June Jones. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Buckeye Baptist Church, 4609 Bonita Dr., Middletown, with Pastor David Schenck officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 1, 2019
