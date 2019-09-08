|
WOODS (Griffith), Ruth Anne Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. Ruth was born on August 17, 1926 in McHenry, Ky. to Joseph and Thelma Jones. She graduated from Big Creek High School in McDowell County, West Virginia, and earned her Associates Degree in Journalism from Ashland Junior College in Ashland, Ky. Ruth was an Executive Secretary for 25 years in the Electrical Engineering Industry at Ledex, Inc. (formerly G.H. Leland Co.). Ruth was a "Jill" of all trades. She was an accomplished pianist and fierce Scrabble player. She enjoyed many other activities, such as her weekly Bridge Club, gardening, sewing and any kind of home project that utilized her creative skills. She adored her grandsons. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband and father of her daughters, Glendon Griffith (1967); her granddaughter, Jessica Kaiser (1982); and her second husband Kenneth F. Woods (2003). She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Robert) Kaiser of Dayton, Carolyn (Thomas) Hut of Kettering; grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda) Kaiser of Potomac, Maryland, Michael Hut of Columbus, and Alexander Hut of Dayton; great grandchildren Liam and Stella Kaiser of Maryland; and step children, Barry (Connie) Woods, Robert Woods, Debbie (Ray) Taylor, all of Florida. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caring staff at Walnut Creek and . Family will greet friends Monday, September 9 from 3:00-5:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to , 324 Wilmington Pk, Dayton, OH. 45420. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019