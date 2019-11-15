Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
1924 - 2019
BAKER, Ruth Age 95, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Brethren Retirement Community. Ruth was born to Ira and Lela Dull on June 2, 1924. She is an Arcanum High School graduated from the class of 1943. Ruth went on to marry her husband, Byron Baker, on February 8, 1950. Ruth was a longtime member of Faith United Methodist Church in Arcanum and absolutely loved to play cards with her friends and family. She will be deeply missed by all those who have known her. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Byron Baker. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Vickie (John) McClary, Dixie Baker; son, Rick Baker and Kelly Brittingham; grandchildren, Brad (Janet) Eib, Kathy (Lee) Brumbaugh, Travis Baker, Amy (Bryan) Strasser, Heather (Jeff) Gage; great-grandchildren, Morgan Eib, Brooke Eib, Dustin McClary, Talon Ashworth, Dominick Baker, Mea Baker, Colten Gage, Kane Gage; sisters, Doris Ewry, Janet "Tommie" (Duane) Ehlers, and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 1PM, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, from 11am-1pm also at the funeral home leading into the services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ruth's memory to the Miami Valley Chapter. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019
