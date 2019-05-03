BASYE (Slaton), Ruth Age 95, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Ruth was born on February 13, 1924 in Mt. Ash, Kentucky to the late Cornelius and Fannie Slaton. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; and husband, Richard H. Basye. Ruth is survived by her son, Richard (Patricia) Basye; 3 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Ruth's career spanned 31 years in Air Force Logistics Command at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Post retirement she was a member at the Senior Center in Kettering. She also volunteered as a File Clerk of the Kettering Clerk of Courts. Ruth was a lifetime member of the Kentucky Colonels. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Newcomer South Chapel from 10-11 am. Funeral Services begin at 11 am. Interment following at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Grace Hospice in Ruth's memory. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary