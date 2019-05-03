Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth BASYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth BASYE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruth BASYE Obituary
BASYE (Slaton), Ruth Age 95, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Ruth was born on February 13, 1924 in Mt. Ash, Kentucky to the late Cornelius and Fannie Slaton. She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers; and husband, Richard H. Basye. Ruth is survived by her son, Richard (Patricia) Basye; 3 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. Ruth's career spanned 31 years in Air Force Logistics Command at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Post retirement she was a member at the Senior Center in Kettering. She also volunteered as a File Clerk of the Kettering Clerk of Courts. Ruth was a lifetime member of the Kentucky Colonels. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Newcomer South Chapel from 10-11 am. Funeral Services begin at 11 am. Interment following at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Grace Hospice in Ruth's memory. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now