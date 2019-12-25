|
BELL-COOPER, Ruth A. Age 80 of Wilmington, OH, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Greenbrier Nursing Center surrounded by her family. She was born on August 25, 1939 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Riley & Opal (Rothwell) Goddard. Preceded in death by her husband Dale Cooper, 4 brothers Herbert, Tony, Tommy & Samuel Goddard, and by her 2 sisters Mary Milnickel & Bonnie Goddard. She is survived by 2 sons Bryan Bell and wife Amanda, Jason Bell and wife Felicia, daughter Teasha Bell, 5 grandchildren Tazley Freeland, Shelby Bell, Maverick Roberts, Brett Bell, Leyton Bell, great granddaughter Adelyn "Love Bug" Freeland, father of her children Garry Bell, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives & many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Friday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to in Mrs. Bell- Cooper's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 25, 2019