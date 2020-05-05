Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth BIRBAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth BIRBAL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth BIRBAL Obituary
BIRBAL (Kuhbander), Ruth M. Age 88, of New Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 11, 1931 to her parents, Henry and Magdalin (Karsch) Kuhbander. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Vincent Birbal; son, Donald Birbal; sister, Claris Vangas; and brother, William Kuhbander. She is survived by her children; Carol Deardorff, Linda Green, and Jerrold Birbal; daughter-in-law Kim Birbal; grandchildren, Daniel, David, Ashley, Rachel, Maryann, Colin, Evan, and Alaina; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Ruth enjoyed bowling and spending time and taking trips with the "Nutty Buddies," which were a group of friends, some from high school that got together every month. The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and aides at SKLD Long Term Care facility, and the nurses at Hospice for the wonderful care given to Ruth. Due to the Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -