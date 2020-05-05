|
BIRBAL (Kuhbander), Ruth M. Age 88, of New Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on September 11, 1931 to her parents, Henry and Magdalin (Karsch) Kuhbander. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Vincent Birbal; son, Donald Birbal; sister, Claris Vangas; and brother, William Kuhbander. She is survived by her children; Carol Deardorff, Linda Green, and Jerrold Birbal; daughter-in-law Kim Birbal; grandchildren, Daniel, David, Ashley, Rachel, Maryann, Colin, Evan, and Alaina; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Ruth enjoyed bowling and spending time and taking trips with the "Nutty Buddies," which were a group of friends, some from high school that got together every month. The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and aides at SKLD Long Term Care facility, and the nurses at Hospice for the wonderful care given to Ruth. Due to the Covid-19, services will take place at a later date. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2020